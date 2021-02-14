Hamilton Police seek information on missing woman
Hamilton Police are asking for public assistance in locating missing person Jocelyn Kakakeway. Jocelyn was last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, walking north bound on Mary St from Rebecca St.
She is 33-years-old, 5″1″, 110 lbs, and has long brown hair with bangs. Jocelyn was not dressed for the weather as she was wearing a black spring jacket, dark blue jeans, black running shoes, blue/grey toque and was carrying a small bright yellow backpack.
This is uncharacteristic for Jocelyn and police are concerned for her well-being.
If you see Jocelyn or have any information, please call the Central Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.
Wanted in gas bar shooting
Hamilton Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jahval Williams-Pownall, a 30-year-old Hamilton man after a dispute at a gas station where shots were fired.
At approximately 10:22 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, police received several calls for the sounds of gun shots in the area of King Street and Grant Ave in Hamilton. Officers attended the area and located a scene at a neighbourhood gas station, where shell casings were found on the ground.
Investigation revealed that there had been a dispute between two male customers at the gas station and the incident was captured on surveillance video. One of the males pulled out a firearm and shot at the other male as he drove away. The victim was not injured and has not cooperated with Police. The vehicle occupied by the shooter has been located.
Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Jahval Williams-Pownall of Hamilton. He faces the following charges:
Charges:
Possession of prohibited firearm
Knowledge of possession of prohibited firearm
Careless use, transport, storage of a firearm
Possession of a firearm contrary to four separate court Orders
Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Discharge firearm with intent.
Jahval Williams-Pownall is considered to be armed and dangerous. If sighted, police are asking that you do not approach Williams-Pownall and to call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Det. Jack Higginbottom at 905-961-1876 or Crime Stoppers at -800-222-TIPS.