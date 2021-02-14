BPAC Family Day: ‘Storytime with the Stars’, Colouring Contest & Social Media Challenge
For Family Day, the Burlington Performing Arts Centre has planned a series of delightful children’s stories, curated and read to young people by some of Canada’s most illustrious artists who are not only past (and future!) BPAC performers, but also dear friends. Each artist has generously volunteered their time to engage with families in the Burlington area for our ‘Stories with the Stars’ Family Day series of free videos. I encourage you to give thanks to our family of participating artists, by supporting their current digital entertainment offerings.
COVID impact on Performing Arts
First to close and last to reopen, the performing arts industry has been ravaged by the pandemic and as such our industry has been deemed ‘the hardest hit’. Performing arts centre and artists alike have suffered catastrophic revenue losses over the past year and yet, despite challenging and ever-changing circumstances, we continue to work together to bring entertainment to our community when it needs it most. We are committed to supporting the artists who have made it their life’s work to engage, entertain and bring a sense of community to our audiences.
Says BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox, “By working together as a vital ecosystem of venue, patrons, arts workers and artists we can keep the performing arts alive while continuing to create and enjoy incredible performing arts experiences together. Until we can welcome artists back into our venue, we implore you to do what you can to keep our organization and our artists’ livelihoods sustainable.”
How to support
Residents can support BPAC and its featured artists by purchasing a ticket to an upcoming digital concert with Bif Naked or Chantal Kreviazuk, purchase Royal Wood’s new album ‘Live At Massey Hall’ or send a personalized Valentine’s Day greeting or book a Pep Talk with comedian Sean Cullen (see BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox’s Pep Talk from Sean!). You can help BPAC in ensuring that the performing arts can survive this pandemic and guarantee the return of these incredible performers to its stage, by supporting BPAC and by supporting the incredible community of Canadian artists.