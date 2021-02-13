Manhunt underway in Hamilton attempted murder

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old female from Hamilton for an attempted murder on Wednesday but they are still looking for a 27-year-old male accomplice

Wednesday, February 10, 2021, a 30 year-old male showed up to visit an acquaintance who lived at 646 Main Street East.

When he was invited inside, the victim was jumped and viciously attacked by the assailants.

Two of the individuals involved in the attack stole the victim’s keys and left the area in the victim’s white Acura sedan.

Another individual arrived as the beating was taking place and attempted to intervene but he was unable to assist.

A 9-1-1 call went out and the man who tried to intervene was arrested near the scene as it was initially believed that he was involved. Upon further investigation, it was determined he was a witness to this crime and he was released.

As police arrived at the crime scene one of the assailants jumped out a window and made his escape.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent lifesaving surgery. He is still listed as being in critical condition.

The 33-year-old female resident from the apartment, Madeleine Peternel, also known as Madeleine Divers returned to the scene and was arrested.

She has been charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery. She appeared in a Hamilton court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.

Wanted man: Jason Long

Jason Long

An arrest warrant for Attempted Murder and Robbery has been issued for 27 year-old Jason Anthony Long.

Long is 27-years-of-age. He is a white male, 5feet six inches in height, 150 pounds. He had a shaved head on the sides with longer hair on top, Mohawk style, at the time of the offence. He has sleeve tattoos on his arms, a teardrop tattoo under his right eye and tattoos on both sides of his neck. The weapons that were used in the attack have not all been recovered at this time.

Jason Long is considered dangerous. If seen, members of the public are encouraged to call 9-1-1. Do not approach.

The victim’s stolen white Acura, TLX is now missing its front bumper and is still missing.

The scene at Main Street East and Burris Street is being maintained as investigators are currently executing a search warrant.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com