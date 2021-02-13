COVID count in Ontario at 1300
Ontario is reporting 1,300 cases of COVID19 and nearly 58,800 tests completed. Yesterday’s COVID count was understated due to a reporting problem, meaning today’s total may be overstated. There were 19 deaths reported. Locally, there are 433 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 116 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 456,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations sit at 786 and ICU cases dropped by eight to 287. Despite nagging data reporting problems, the overall picture in Ontario has improved significantly since the government lockdown went into effect. The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,167, down from 1,575 one week ago. Hospitalizations are sitting at 786 up slightly from Friday but—down significantly from counts in the 1500 range three weeks ago and ICU cases remain below 300 for the third straight day. The positivity rate, at 2.2, is at the lowest average since October.
Hamilton reported no new deaths
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID as the city prepared to enter the Red zone of reopening next Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported. There were new outbreaks reported at I.H. Mission Services involving one resident, and at Wentworth Lodge where one staff tested positive. There were three more cases at Macassa Lodge and two additional cases at the St Joes Alternate Health Facility. The number of active cases in Hamilton is down to 315. The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is 43. The reproduction number is 0.88.
Halton had 27 cases of COVID and three deaths. There were five cases in each of Burlington, Halton Hills and Milton and 11 cases in Oakville.