Burlington prepares for partial re-opening

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Burlington Transit will continue to run as scheduled including specialized transit. The transit terminal at 430 John St. will remain open to provide PRESTO services including SPLIT passes. Presto services are available at Shoppers Drug Mart or online at prestocard.ca.

Transit schedules are available online at burlingtontransit.ca to download and print, via Google Maps, Apple Maps and using myride.burlingtontransit.ca.

In person services

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, the Service Burlington counter at City Hall, at 426 Brant St., will be open to the public to offer in-person payments for the following services:

• Parking permits and tickets

• Property taxes

• Freedom of Information requests

• Garbage tags

• Dog licenses

• Property information requests

• Recreation services.

The counter will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Anyone entering City Hall must wear a mask or face covering unless exempted from by the Mandatory Mask Bylaw. Residents are asked to bring and wear their own masks.

Payment methods accepted

At this time, customers can use debit or credit card payments for all payments except property taxes. Customers can pay property taxes by debit or cheque. If cash is the preferred method of payment for property taxes, please visit your bank to make the payment.

Residents can also use the drop box outside City Hall, located at the Elgin Street entrance for cheque payments, letters, or small packages.

Marriage Licencing and Commissioning

Service Burlington will continue to offer marriage licences and commissioning services by appointment. Please visit burlington.ca/commissioning, burlington.ca/marriage or call 905-335-7777 to book your appointment.

Other ways to contact us

Click here,

Halton Court Services – Provincial Offences Office

Court administration counter services at 4085 Palladium Way will remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Visitors to the courthouse must self-screen using the provincial e-screening application at http://covid-19.ontario.ca/courthouse-screening and wear a mask or face covering.

Telephone payments are available at 905-637-1274, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Many online services are also available by email at burlingtoncourt@burlington.ca or online at Halton Court Services.

Recreation, Community and Culture Services and Facilities

Programs and services will be gradually re-opened to ensure safety for staff and participants. Programs will be phased in over the coming weeks as staffing and resources are secured, and facilities are reopened.

An announcement will be made once recreation services and programs are ready for registration. Follow @BurlingtonParksRec on Facebook and @Burl_parksandrec on Twitter for updates.

Outdoor winter activities in service include:

• Outdoor skating at Rotary Centennial Pond (1340 Lakeshore Rd.) and the artificial rink at Hidden Valley Park, (1137 Hidden Valley Rd.). Pre-registration is required.

• Disc golf at Tyandaga Golf Course (1265 Tyandaga Park Dr.)

• Outdoor tennis and pickleball at Leighland Park (1200 Leighland Rd.) and Optimist Park (2131 Prospect St.)

• Toboggan hills – choose from five locations across the city

• Outdoor Play Challenge is running until Feb. 28, 2021

• Play Equipment Lending is still available at Brant Hills Community Centre with online reservation and curbside pick-up

For more information about all activities, visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay. For information about the Play Equipment Lending program, visit burlingto.ca/playlending.

Roads, Parks and Forestry

Services provided by the Roads, Parks and Forestry Department will continue as needed. Residents with questions or issues can email RPF@burlington.ca or call 905-333-6166. to access a variety of City services online.