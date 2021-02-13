Big jump in new COVID cases in Hamilton
As Hamilton gets ready to enter a relaxation of the lockdown it has been under since December Hamilton Public Health is reporting 105 new cases of COVID. The department has been experiencing some reporting issues recently, so it is not clear if the total reported today includes some catch-up from previous days where the counts were very low. There were three new deaths reported. New outbreaks were reported at the Good Shepherd Shelter in the former Cathedral Boys School involving one resident, and one at a Domino’s Pizza on Upper James where three staff tested positive.
Halton had 36 cases and three deaths. There were 13 new cases in Milton, 11 in Halton Hills, seven in Oakville and five in Burlington.
Ontario is reporting 1,300 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 58,800 tests completed. There were 19 deaths reported. Locally, there are 433 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 116 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 456,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations sit at 786 and ICU cases dropped by eight to 287. Despite nagging data reporting problems, the overall picture in Ontario has improved significantly since the government lockdown went into effect. The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,167, down from 1,575 one week ago. Hospitalizations are sitting at 786 up slightly from Friday but—down significantly from counts in the 1500 range three weeks ago and ICU cases remain below 300 for the third straight day. The positivity rate, at 2.2, is at the lowest average since October.