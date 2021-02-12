They’re developing COVID vaccine at McMaster

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

A team of virologists, infectious disease experts and immunologists at McMaster is developing two new second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, designing and producing them in a specialized facility on campus.

The ability to manufacture a vaccine puts McMaster among a very small number of research facilities attempting to fill the made-in-Canada gap in the race to produce more vaccines.

The work is being conducted at McMaster in the Robert E. Fitzhenry Vector Laboratory, the first facility of its kind in Canada and one of a few with the capacity to develop and produce viral-vectored vaccines for clinical testing.

Although the Vector lab has limited capacity, researchers are manufacturing tens of thousands of vaccine candidate doses there, with the potential to manufacture hundreds of thousands more. With Health Canada approval, they hope to begin human trials with healthy volunteers in Hamilton in the spring and if successful, will expand to the second phase of clinical testing next fall.

“We are at the forefront of finding viable solutions to the ongoing pandemic. Working on something so pivotal to the health and safety of Canadians is evidence of our ongoing commitment,” says McMaster president David Farrar.

Second dose will be inhaled

The vaccines under development are designed to be given in two phases. The first, a priming dose, would be delivered by injection, followed by a booster administered four weeks later by inhalation, which would directly target the common sites for infection — the mucus linings of the lungs and upper airways — using a delivery system similar to an asthma drug inhaler.

“This is intended to start an immune response that is then called into the lungs, where we need it, so it is already there and ready to go if the vaccinated person comes into contact with COVID-19,” explains Brian Lichty, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine who is co-leading the vaccine development with McMaster colleagues Fiona Smaill and Zhou Xing.

“This is a very prudent approach, which will give broader immunity against coronaviruses and provide baseline protection against future pandemics,” Lichty says.

“Our COVID vaccine strategy aims to engage all-around protective mucosal immunity, different from the current “first-generation” vaccines,” says Xing, a professor in the Department of Medicine, who is an expert on mucosal immunity, infectious diseases and tuberculosis vaccine development.

“The hope is that this may provide some level of immunity against variants of the current coronavirus, as well as against future pandemic strains,” says Lichty.

Researchers plan to administer inhaled boosters to people who have been previously vaccinated with a “first-generation” vaccine, or who have previously been infected with a mild COVID infection.

BY MICHELLE DONOVAN

The research is funded by the the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

This article appeared in https://brighterworld.mcmaster.ca/