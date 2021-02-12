Police say accused stabbed his brother
A 48-year-old Hamilton man was arrested early this morning after a targeted assault at a residence in the east end of Hamilton. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
On Friday, February 12, 2021, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to a residence in the area of Quigley Road and Angus Road for a report of an assault. Once on scene, officers located a male in his mid-40’s with injuries to his upper body consistent with being stabbed. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Brother arrested
A 48-year–old male was arrested at the scene without incident and police have confirmed he is the brother of the victim. He was taken into police custody.
The investigation has been taken over by the Division Two Criminal Investigation Branch.
The scene is being held therefore a police presence is expected in the area for the majority of the morning.
Criminal charges are not being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.