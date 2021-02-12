Hamilton COVID numbers, positivity, active cases dropping
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID as the city prepared to enter the Red zone of reopening next Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported. There were new outbreaks reported at I.H. Mission Services involving one resident, and at Wentworth Lodge where one staff tested positive. There were three more cases at Macassa Lodge and two additional cases at the St Joes Alternate Health Facility. The number of active cases in Hamilton is down to 315. The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is 43. The reproduction number is 0.88.
Halton had 27 cases of COVID and three deaths. There were five cases in each of Burlington, Halton Hills and Milton and 11 cases in Oakville.
Ontario is reporting 1,076 cases of COVID19 and over 62,000 tests completed, but once again there are data reporting issues related to Toronto’s numbers. The figures, such as they are, show there are 361 new cases in Toronto, 210 in Peel and 122 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 442,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health Minister Christine Elliot, says the case count logged for Toronto on Friday is “under-reported” due to a further data migration.
Despite the data problem the overall picture in Ontario has improved significantly. The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,179, down from 1,575 one week ago. Hospitalizations are sitting at 763—down 120 from Thursdays reporting, and ICU cases remain below 300 for the second straight day. The positivity rate, at 2.2, is at the lowest average since October.