Halton police say man shot when attacked by a gang in Milton
The Halton Regional Police Service are investigating a shooting and robbery that took place on Thursday February 11th, 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm at the rear of St. Francis Xavier Secondary School 1145 Bronte St South, Milton.
The 20 year old male victim attended the area to meet with a party to complete a sale of bottles of wine. During the meeting the victm was accosted by multiple suspects and shot with a long barreled firearm. The victim attended a local hospital for treatment of his wounds and is expected to make a full recovery. The incident was not related to the school or any students of the school. Police want to assure the community this incident was targeted and the parties involved are associated to each other.
Police uniform officers, Canine Units, Forensic Investigators and Criminal Investigators from the One District Criminal Investigation Bureau attended the hospital and located a crime scene at the rear of St.Francis Xavier Secondary School.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact investigators at the One District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext 2416 or
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca