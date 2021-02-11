Vaccine shipments to Canada to resume next week
Federal health officials were finally able to provide some more concrete information about the scheduling of vaccine shipments to Canada for the rest of February. According to the vaccine task force Canada will receive 338,000 doses the week of February 15 and 396,000 doses of vaccine on the week of the 22nd. In addition the officials say there will be 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine shipped the week of February 22nd. In total that would represent about 900,000 additional COVID vaccine doses by the end of this month.
Dr, Howard Njoo, the deputy chief of public health for Canada insisted that Canada will still be on target for greatly ramped up deliveries in the coming months.
Asked if the production delays that resulted in Canada experiencing a two-week drought in vaccine shipments are behind us, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says Canada is still on track to receive 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses total from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of March.
Dr, Njoo told reporters that the government is communicating with other countries about the potential lengthening of the gap between first and second doses of the vaccine and said that Israel, which is leading the world in the speed of vaccinating its population is finding that a longer gap has not reduced the effectiveness of the vaccines.
The officials have also reported that more than 18 Million rapid test kits have been distributed to Canadian provinces. There will be used in Long Term Care facilities to provide more timely tracking of spread of the virus and if quantities are sufficient will be used in schools as well.