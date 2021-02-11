Male in Critical Condition after Late Night stabbing
The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation of an assault that occurred late Wednesday night in the area of Main Street East and Burris Street. A 30-year-old Hamilton man remains in hospital in critical condition. An update on the investigation will be provided later today.
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of 646 Main Street East. Once on scene, officers located a 30-year-old Hamilton man with injuries consistent with being stabbed. The male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, he is considered to be in critical condition.
The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and the scene is currently being held. A police presence is expected to be in the area for the majority of the day.
It is early in the investigation, an update will be provided later today.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid by calling 905-546-3825
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.