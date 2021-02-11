Have your say in the development of a Community Safety and Well-Being Plan for Hamilton
Today the City launches a second phase of community engagement to help in the development of a Community Safety and Well-Being Plan (CSWBP) for Hamilton.
Residents can provide feedback in two ways. Residents are invited to review the project information online and to post, read and like the feedback that was received in Phase One until March 1, 2021. Residents can also register to participate in a CSWBP Virtual Community Meeting on February 24 from 2 to 4 pm or February 25 from 6 pm to 8 pm.
A Community Safety and Well-Being Plan aims to ensure all residents in Hamilton feel safe, has a sense of belonging and can meet their needs for education, healthcare, food, housing, income, and social and cultural expression. Hamilton’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan will develop a priority list of six challenges facing the community: mental health and stigma, housing and homelessness, hate incidents, violence, substance use, and access to income.
Engagement will focus on gathering more detailed feedback from community members and service providers to help develop creative, meaningful solutions to the complex challenges facing Hamilton. There will also be additional opportunities and channels for community members and service providers to provide feedback throughout the development and implementation of Hamilton’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing systemic health, social and economic issues and has reinforced the importance of building resilient communities. The development of a Community Safety and Well-Being Plan is an opportunity find new ways to integrate and balance services and supports in the community. A collective shift in focus from a reactive crisis response-based approach to incidents in the community to an upstream, holistic approach to community development will be a critical to Hamilton’s health, social, and economic recovery.
Under the Province’s Safer Ontario Act, 2018 municipalities are required to develop a Community Safety & Well-being Plan using the provincial government’s Community Safety and Well-Being Framework by July 1, 2021.
Register for a February 24 or February 25 CSWBP virtual community meeting