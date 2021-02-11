Hamilton COVID cases, hospitalizations drop
Hamilton Public Health is reporting only four new COVID cases today and two deaths. There are now only 351 active cases in Hamilton. The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is 49. The reproduction number is down to 0.78 is sitting at 49. Hospitalization in Hamilton are down to 47 from 64 the day before. There was a new outbreak reported at the Salvation Army on York Blvd. involving one resident.
Halton hospitalizations drop
Halton had 31 new COVID cases and two deaths –15 of the in Halton Hills where the Amica in Georgetown added 12 new cases, bringing the total there to 65. Hospitalizations in Halton also dipped sharply to 29 from 36 the previous day.
Ontario is reporting 945 cases of COVID19 and over 68,800 tests completed but Health officials say the numbers for Toronto are understated due to “Data Migration issues”. Only 18 deaths were reported but again that low number could be a result to the data glitch. Locally, there are 258 new cases in Peel, 116 and in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 426,836 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalization were shown at 883,