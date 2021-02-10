Province reports 1072 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 1,072 cases of #COVID19 and 41 deaths. Over 52,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 393 new cases in Toronto, 196 in Peel and 125 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 412,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations remain below 1000 for the fourth straight day at 948. ICU cases declined slightly to 313 from 318.
Hamilton had lowest count in a month
Hamilton recorded its lowest single day case count in month with only 13 new COVID cases reported Tuesday. There was one death reported as well. For the fifth straight day hospitalization were below 100 with 73 cases. Also there were no new outbreaks reported in Hamilton.
Halton reported 53 new cases and three deaths. There were 15 in Milton, 14 in Oakville, 13 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills. The outbreaks at Amica Georgetown added another five new cases, bringing the total to 49.