Male Arrested for Oakville Arson
Halton police think they have solved a December incident where a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a house. In December of 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a report of an attempted deployment of an incendiary device targeting an address on Bonney Meadow Road in Oakville.
The investigation at the scene revealed the suspected attempted to utilize a breakable glass bottle containing a flammable substance, commonly referred to a ‘Molotov Cocktail’, however was unsuccessful and ultimately fled the area.
On February 8, 2021, the suspect, Sem Golov (24) of Brampton was arrested and charged with the following:
Arson
Breach of Weapons Prohibition Order (2 counts)
The investigation revealed this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciw, Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau, 905-825-4747 extension 2218.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.