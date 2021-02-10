Hamilton man accused of shooting father

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after his father was shot last night in the central mountain area. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday shortly before 9:00 p.m. Hamilton Police and emergency service partners responded to a residence in the area of Upper Sherman and Lincoln Alexander Parkway for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located the male victim who had received a lower-body injury which appeared to have been caused by a single gunshot. After speaking with the victim, he was transported to the hospital to receive further treatment. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Through continued investigation, police determined the victim was involved in an altercation with his son. As the interaction escalated, the victim was shot by his son.

Shortly before the 9:30 p.m., the suspect returned to the residence where he was arrested without incident. His matter is scheduled to be addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse later today where he will be facing several firearm-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing and Hamilton Police expect to be at the residence for the morning.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Reid by calling 905-546-8968 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851

Investigation into Residential Fire Continues

Tone of two men who were rescued from a Concession Street residence fire last night has died. while the other remains hospitalized.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency service were called to an apartment building at 326 Concession Street for a working fire. Two males were located inside the residence and were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. One male, 55-years-of-age has since succumbed to injuries incurred in the fire. The second male, 58-years-of-age remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Mountain Division Criminal Investigations Branch initially responded for the incident.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted and have taken over the investigation with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Del Conte by calling 905-540-3851.

Car photo released in Stoney Creek Mountain shooting

The Hamilton Police Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate a daytime shooting that took place at 30 Times Square Boulevard, Upper Stoney Creek.

On January 5, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., two suspects attempted to break into the residence at 30 Times Square Boulevard.

The suspects were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the residence and fled towards an awaiting motor vehicle nearby.

A citizen intervened and was met by gunfire.

The citizen was not injured. The citizen is not believed to be the intended target.

A vehicle used in the incident has been identified as a black Mercedes sedan and detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle to come forward.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com