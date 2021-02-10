Continued easing of COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton and Halton
Hamilton is reporting 29 new cases of COVID 19—up 16 from yesterday’s reporting but well below the average of 42 cases over the past seven days. There were two deaths reported. Hospitalizations have dropped 9 cases to 64.
Halton
Halton reported 31 new cases and no new deaths. There were 11 cases on Oakville, 10 in Milton, six in Halton Hills and four in Burlington. There are 36 in hospital. The outbreaks at Amica Georgetown added another four new cases, bringing the total to 53 and there were two more cases at the Mount Nemo Christian Long Term Care..
Ontario is reporting 1,072 cases of #COVID19 and 41 deaths. Over 52,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 393 new cases in Toronto, 196 in Peel and 125 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 412,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations remain below 1000 for the fourth straight day at 948. ICU cases declined slightly to 313 from 318.