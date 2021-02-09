Ontario new COVID cases just above 1,000; deaths down
Ontario is reporting 1,022 cases of COVID19 and nearly 30,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel and 128 in York Region. There were 17 deaths reported—the lowest single-day death toll since December 21. For the third straight day hospitalizations were below 1,000 with 909 reported Tuesday. ICU cases declines slightly to 318 from 335 the previous day. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 398,633 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton and Halton reported no new deaths
Hamilton’s new case count for COVID dropped sharply from weekend case counts–30 compared to Sunday which saw 88 cases and Saturday which had 63 cases. There were no new reported. There was one new outbreak reported at Imagineers Early Learning Centre involving two staff.
Halton Public Health reported 31 cases and no deaths. Oakville had 13 cases, Halton Hills eight, Milton six and Burlington four. There were five new cases reported at the Amica Long Term Care Centre in Georgetown, bringing the total to 44.