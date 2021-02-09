Mohawk Centre for Aviation Technology will double student capacity

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Mohawk College students now have access to Canada’s newest aviation training facility, with the opening of the Mohawk College Centre for Aviation Technology.

The new 75,000-square-foot complex brings together all of the college’s Aviation programs into one purpose-built state-of-the-art facility in an airside hangar at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. The three-storey facility provides students with modern labs, shops, training aids, classrooms and access to nearly 20 aircraft, doubling the student enrolment capacity for the college’s Aviation programs.

“We are excited to have our students training in this impressive new facility. And we are grateful to all of the industry partners who have supported us in this huge project,” said Ron McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College. “With this state-of-the-art training facility and the innovative training equipment we can now offer our students, we are confident Mohawk College will soon become one of the top Aviation training colleges in Canada.”

The Centre for Aviation Technology was built in cooperation with KF Aerospace, which recently constructed an expansion of its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. The Mohawk and KF Aerospace buildings are connected by common areas, providing Mohawk students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience, working side-by-side with certified tradespeople in placements and experiential learning opportunities in a hangar adjacent to their classes and labs.

Previously, Aviation students in the Aviation Technician – Maintenance, Aircraft Structure and Avionics Maintenance programs were trained at four different college locations, with a total limit of 175 student seats available. The Mohawk College Centre for Aviation Technology brings all those programs together in one location, at one of Canada’s most active and growing passenger and cargo airports. The additional space and resources allow Mohawk to double the number of students who can be trained.

“KF Aerospace and Mohawk College’s Centre for Aviation Technology will further contribute to workforce development in our region by providing real-life, hands-on experiences and integrated skills training in a modern, state-of-the art facility helping supply well-rounded candidates for the growing aerospace sector,” said Cathie Puckering CEO of John C Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Key facts

Features of the new Centre for Aviation Technology include:

– only Boeing 737 NG Virtual Maintenance Training system in a Canadian College

– Separate permanent turbine and piston engine labs

– Hangar space for 20 static aircraft (incl. an Ornge Sikorski helicopter, Falcon corporate jet) and outside space for operational planes (incl. Boeing 727)

– Student enrolment capacity increased from 175 to 350

