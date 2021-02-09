The Bay Observer
Missing Burlington man
Missing Burlington man

John Best
February 9, 2021
John Best

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42 year-old Paola Punzalan of Burlington.

He was reported missing on Saturday February 6, 2021, and was last seen in the area of Mullin Way, Burlington on February, 4, 2021.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Paola Punzalan

Paola Punzalan is described as male, Filipino, 42 years old, 5’4” tall with a medium build, shoulder length curly hair. He wears rectangular wire rim glasses (see photo available on website).

He was last seen wearing a black and yellow winter jacket, black pants, a navy coloured zip up hoodie and brown winter boots.

Paolo Punzalan is known to frequent Go Stations and Go Trains throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information regarding the missing person is asked to contact the on duty Burlington Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web.

