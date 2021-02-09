Hamilton Police seek assistance in downtown gunplay
A police presence is expected in the area of King Street and Grant Avenue today, after a Monday night shooting. No injuries were reported to the police and anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.
On Monday, February 8, 2021, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of King Street East and Grant Avenue for reports of gunshots fired. Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene.
Through continued investigation, police confirmed a shooting incident had occurred. As well, police believe a black Honda Accord and a white Audi A4 sedan were involved.
There were no reported injuries to police and checks at local hospitals produced negative results.
The investigation has been taken over by the Central Station Criminal Investigation Branch. Detectives are appealing to area residents to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact police.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Alexis Petrovic by calling 905-546-3816 or Detective Sergeant Dave Oleniuk at 905-546-3833.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.