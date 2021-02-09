Hamilton COVID case count drops
Hamilton recorded its lowest single day case count in month with only 13 new COVID cases reported Tuesday. There was one death reported as well. For the fifth straight day hospitalization were below 100 with 73 cases. Also there were no new outbreaks reported in Hamilton.
Halton reported 53 new cases and three deaths. There were 15 in Milton, 14 in Oakville, 13 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills. The outbreaks at Amica Georgetown added another five new cases, bringing the total to 49.
Ontario numbers improve
Ontario is reporting 1,022 cases of COVID19 and nearly 30,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel and 128 in York Region. There were 17 deaths reported—the lowest single-day death toll since December 21. For the third straight day hospitalizations were below 1,000 with 909 reported Tuesday. ICU cases declines slightly to 318 from 335 the previous day.