Will head research at St. Joes
Dr. Lehana Thabane will take the position of Vice President Research at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and as the Scientific Director of the Research Institute of St. Joe’s Hamilton. Dr. Thabane brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience including being a pioneer in health research and clinical trials methodology. He is celebrated as an academic mentor and an advocate of evidence-based medicine and healthcare in Canada and around the world.
Dr. Thabane’s current and past executive roles include: Interim Chair/Associate Chair in Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact at McMaster University; Director of Biostatistics at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton; Board of Directors of The Research Institute of St. Joe’s Hamilton; Chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and Past Chair of the Nominations Committee for the Society for Clinical Trials; President Biostatistical Section of the Statistical Society of Canada; Member of the McMaster University Board of Governors and a Member of the Board of Directors of OHAfrica, among many others.
Dr. Thabane is a Professor in Biostatistics at McMaster University. He holds a PhD in Statistics from the University of Western Ontario, a Master of Science degree in Statistics and a Diploma in Pure Science from the University of Sheffield in England and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Statistics, First Class at the National University of Lesotho in Africa.
Dr. Thabane also holds many awards and distinctions a few of which include: Anne & Neil McArthur Research Award 2020; Canadian Institutes of Health Research – Institute of Health Services and Policy Research Article of the Year award 2019; McMaster Faculty of Health Science Excellence in Graduate Student Experience 2016; Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health, and Editor-in-Chief, BioMed Central Pilot and Feasibility Studies – a journal that he co-founded in 2016.
His visiting professorships include: Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland; Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, South Africa; Department of Medicine at the University of Cape Town, South Africa and Schools of Medicine at UNESP and PUCMINAS in Brazil, South America.
Dr. Thabane’s start date is April 1st, 2021.