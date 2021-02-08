No new COVID deaths in Hamilton, Halton
Hamilton’s new case count for COVID dropped sharply from weekend case counts–30 compared to Sunday which saw 88 cases and Saturday which had 63 cases. There were no new reported. There was one new outbreak reported at Imagineers Early Learning Centre involving two staff.
Halton Public Health reported 31 cases and no deaths. Oakville had 13 cases, Halton Hills eight, Milton six and Burlington four. There were five new cases reported at the Amica Long Term Care Centre in Georgetown, bringing the total to 44.
Ontario is reporting 1,265 cases of COVID19 with 33 deaths. Over 28,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 421 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 130 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to drop, now sitting at 901 cases. But ICU numbers have not reduced appreciably in the last week—sitting at 335.As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 386,171 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered—an increase of 7,000 from the previous day.
Halton Public Health reported 46 new COVID cases. 19 in Oakville, 16 in Burlington, six in Milton and five in Halton Hills.