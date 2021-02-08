Hamilton Police break up anti-mask rally, three charged
On a day when Ontario is announcing its first tentative steps towards reopening some of the province’s retail outlets, Hamilton police announced another crackdown on nati-maskers
Hamilton Police have charged Hugs Over Masks protesters after an event that took place in the front of Hamilton’s City Hall last weekend.
On Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Hugs Over Mask protesters attended the forecourt of City Hall to protest current COVID restrictions.
All individuals involved were not wearing a face covering.
The City of Hamilton By-Law Enforcement and Hamilton Police attended the event and confirmed that the individuals were in violation.
CHARGES
52-year-old male, Hamilton
Adult Obstruct Peace Officer (Criminal Code of Canada)
Enter premise when entry prohibited 2(1)(a)(i) Trespass To Property Act (Charges laid by Hamilton Police)
Fail to leave premise when directed 2(1)(a) Trespass To Property Act (Charges laid by Hamilton Police)
Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency subsection, 7.0.11(1) order as per Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (Charges laid by City of Hamilton Bylaw)
Obstruct any person exercising a power in accordance with an order made during a declared emergency subsection, 7.0.11(1) order as per Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (Charges laid by City of Hamilton Bylaw)
Failing to maintain a distance of at least (2) meters from another person, section 2.1 under the City of Hamilton Physical Distancing Bylaw 20-164 (Charges laid by City of Hamilton Bylaw)
32-year-old female, Hamilton
Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency subsection, 7.0.11(1) order as per Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (Charges laid by Hamilton Police)
49-year-old male, Hamilton
Enter premise when entry prohibited 2(1)(a)(i) Trespass To Property Act (Charges laid by Hamilton Police)
Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.