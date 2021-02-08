The Bay Observer

Limited reopening for Hamilton and Halton Tuesday, February 16
In a little over a week retailer who have been shut down with only curbside pickup available will be able to reopen with capacity limited to 25 percent of floor space. On Tuesday February 16, retailers in Hamilton, Halton Niagara and all of Ontario’s health units will be allowed to reopen under the following conditions:
- In person shopping permitted for retail sales, with capacity limits;
- In addition of the previous restriction of 50 per cent capacity limit for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, and pharmacies:
- 25 per cent capacity limit for all other stores that engage in retail sales to the public, including, big box stores;
- Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted;
- Require store capacity limit to be posted publicly;
- Require businesses and organizations to screen in compliance with any advice, recommendations and instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health or other public health official by, among other things:
- Posting signs at all entrances to the premises, in a location visible to the public, that informs individuals on how to screen themselves for COVID-19 prior to entering the premises;
- Actively screening every person who works at the business or organization before they enter the premises; and
- Actively screening patrons entering indoor malls;
- Require individuals to maintain at least two metres of physical distance and wear a face covering, including when attending organized public events and other gatherings, with limited exceptions.
Toronto, York and Peel will remain under strict lockdown until Monday February 22nd.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones talked about the reopening plan
Both the Premier and the Health Minister said the province will not hesitate to go back into lockdown if the COVID case numbers start moving in the wrong direction again.
