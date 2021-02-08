Ontario new COVID cases below 1300
Ontario is reporting 1,265 cases of COVID19 with 33 deaths. Over 28,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 421 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 130 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to drop, now sitting at 901 cases. But ICU numbers have not reduced appreciably in the last week—sitting at 335.As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 386,171 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered—an increase of 7,000 from the previous day.
Hamilton and Halton Sunday reporting
Hamilton’s new Case count for COVID was up for the second straight day, sitting at 88 compared to Saturday which saw 63 cases and Friday which had 46 cases. There were three deaths reported –one at Macassa Lodge and one at the St. Joseph’s Alternate Health Unit on the 6th floor of the King Street facility. There were new outbreaks reported at Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term care Facility and at The Lakeview Retirement Centre—in each case involving one staff member. The outbreak at Canada Bread saw four new positive tests bringing the total to 44.
Halton Public Health reported 46 new COVID cases. 19 in Oakville, 16 in Burlington, six in Milton and five in Halton Hills.