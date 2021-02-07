More than 150 new COVID cases in Hamilton over the weekend
Hamilton’s new case count for COVID was up for the second straight day, sitting at 88 compared to Saturday which saw 63 cases and Friday which had 46 cases. There were three deaths reported –one at Macassa Lodge and one at the St. Joseph’s Alternate Health Unit on the 6th floor of the King Street facility. There were new outbreaks reported at Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term care Facility and at The Lakeview Retirement Centre—in each case involving one staff member. The outbreak at Canada Bread saw four new positive tests bringing the total to 44.
Halton Public Health reported 46 new COVID cases. 19 in Oakville, 16 in Burlington, six in Milton and five in Halton Hills.
Ontario count
Ontario is reporting 1,489 cases of COVID19 and 22 deaths. Nearly 51,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 261 in Peel and 121 in York Region. Hospitalizations dropped below 1000 and now stand at 926, although weekend hospitalization rates are not always accurate. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 379,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.