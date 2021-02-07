Halton return to school guidelines

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Tomorrow HDSB schools along with Before and After School Childcare programs will be open to students who are learning in-person8. The Halton District School Board is providing guidelines to ensure the return to school is as safe as possible.

COVID-19 School Screening Requirements

Parents/guardians (and students 18+) must complete the Government of Ontario’s online COVID-19 school screening tool for each child prior to them attending school each day. Any student who does not pass the school screening tool should remain home and follow the direction provided through the online screening tool.

How to complete the COVID-19 school screening: The online screening tool can be completed on a mobile device, tablet or computer. A PDF version of the COVID-19 school and child care screening is also available for download.

New for Secondary School students

Secondary students (and students 18+) attending school in-person must present daily confirmation that they have completed the Government of Ontario’s online COVID-19 school and child care screening tool before arriving at school. This is a new requirement of the Ontario Ministry of Education. Be assured that no student’s personal information is retained while completing the provincial online screening tool or when confirmation is presented to the school. Your school will provide information on how this confirmation should be presented daily.

Mask Requirements

As a reminder, non-medical/cloth masks or face coverings are mandatory for students in Grade 1-12, including while riding HDSB transportation. Kindergarten students are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering.

New for all students

Students in Grade 1-12 will now be required to wear masks during nutrition breaks, as well as arrival and departure times. As a result, parents/guardians may wish to provide their child with an additional mask(s) to ensure their child has a dry mask when needed. Mask breaks outdoors, where physical distancing can be maintained, will be scheduled by the teacher.

Students are expected not to gather before or after school and are advised to return home directly after school. Car-pooling is discouraged unless all health and safety measures can be adhered to (e.g. masking).

COVID-19 Cases in the HDSB

The board will inform parents/guardians and staff about confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their school. As a reminder, the COVID-19 Advisory on the HDSB website (hdsb.ca) lists confirmed cases and classroom closures in HDSB schools.

Mental Health Resources

Residents are encouraged to view the HDSB’s new Mental Health webpage which has information for both parents/guardians and students on mental health, ways to support positive mental health and well-being and how to get additional support at school and in the community. ​

