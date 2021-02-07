Ontario reporting less than 1500 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 1,489 cases of COVID19 and 22 deaths. Nearly 51,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 261 in Peel and 121 in York Region. Hospitalizations dropped below 1000 and now stand at 926, although weekend hospitalization rates are not always accurate. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 379,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton and Halton
New COVID 19 cases in Hamilton rose from Friday’s count of 46 to 61 new cases Saturday. There were two deaths reported. There was a new outbreak at Juravinski Unit F5 with 3 cases, and the outbreak at Unit E2 had three more cases.
Halton reported 40 new cases and two deaths. The outbreak at Amica Georgetown added three new cases and the Chartwell Waterford added six.