Ontario reports 1388 COVID cases as hospitalizations decline
Ontario is reporting 1,388 cases of COVID19 and over 62,300 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 2.2 percent. Locally, there are 455 new cases in Toronto, 288 in Peel and 131 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 372,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continued to drop—now standing at 1021–a drop of more than 300 from two weeks ago.
Hamilton’s COVID count continues on its downward trajectory with 46 new cases reported today and two deaths. There were no new outbreaks reported but in the existing outbreaks Canada Bread had four more cases bringing the total number of workers testing positive to 38. There were two more cases reported at Macassa Lodge. Hospitalizations dipped below 100 to 99 –the first time in weeks that hospitalizations were below 100.
There were 66 new cases in Hamilton –in part because of a large outbreak at the Amica in Georgetown where the total number of new cases rose by 18 and now stands at 35. There were 23 cases in Milton, 22 in Halton Hills, 12 in Burlington and nine in Oakville.