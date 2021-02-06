Hamilton adds 61 news COVID cases, 2 deaths

New COVID 19 cases in Hamilton rose from Friday’s count of 46 to 61 new cases Saturday. There were two deaths reported. There was a new outbreak at Juravinski Unit F5 with 3 cases, and the outbreak at Unit E2 had three more cases.
Halton reported 40 new cases and two deaths. The outbreak at Amica Georgetown added three new cases and the Chartwell Waterford added six.
Ontario positivity rate dropping
Ontario is reporting 1,388 cases of COVID19 and over 62,300 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 2.2 percent. Locally, there are 455 new cases in Toronto, 288 in Peel and 131 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 372,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continued to drop—now standing at 1021–a drop of more than 300 from two weeks ago.