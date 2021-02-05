Ontario COVID hospitalizations continue to drop.
Ontario is reporting 1,670 cases of COVID19 and 45 deaths. Over 62,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 667 new cases in Toronto, 317 in Peel, 125 in York Region and 100 in Halton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 362,749 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continue on a downward trend, sitting currently at 1043 cases. Two weeks ago there were 1501 patients in Ontario hospitals.
Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases but adds that due to a reporting issue yesterday, Wednesdays numbers were understated and todays are overstated. The two-day average was 37.5 cases. There are continued new cases reported in outbreak areas. St Josephs Alternate Health Facility downtown added eight new cases . Juravinski Hospital Unit E2 added six. Canada Bread added four bringing the total to 34 staff testing positive. Hospitalization continue to trend downwards and now sit at 100.
Halton Public Health reported 84 new COVID cases—11 of them at Amica in Georgetown, and five deaths. Milton reported 67 new cases, Burlington 9, Halton Hills five and Oakville three