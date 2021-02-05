New Hamilton Arts Awards opportunity

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Emerging artists practicing in any arts discipline are invited to apply for a unique new opportunity to showcase their work at the 2022 City of Hamilton Arts Awards event.

The City of Hamilton Arts Awards program is pleased to join with Hamilton Community Foundation’s Shirley M. Elford Artists’ Fund to present the Shirley Elford Emerging Artist Commission Prize.

Two emerging artists will each be awarded the prize of a $2,000 commission fee to create artwork that explores contemporary themes related to Hamilton’s evolving identity. Applications will be judged by a jury of their peers. Prize recipients will be announced in June 2021 as part of the Arts Awards and Hamilton Arts Week Events. The completed commissioned artworks will be presented at the 2022 City of Hamilton Arts Awards event.

How to apply

To review the eligibility criteria and submission requirements for the Shirley Elford Emerging Artist Commission Prize, and to apply, visit .

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021.

This Prize is awarded in memory of the late Shirley Elford, a Hamilton artist celebrated for her excellence both in glass work and giving back to the local arts community and community at large. She is best known for creating the glass Juno award statuette introduced at the 2000 awards show; Elford crafted more than 2,200 of these awards by hand for over a decade, donating her design fees to a children’s music charity.

Eligibility

Artist or majority of collective members (minimum 75%) have been practicing professionally for less than five years (full-time students are not eligible).

• Individual artist who is 18 years of age or older or an artistic collective (e.g. band, duo, troupe, collaborative, etc.) whose members are 18 years of age or older. Note, performers under the age of 18 years are permitted provided the project leaders / lead applicants are 18 years or older.

• Full-time students are not eligible (high school or post-secondary students in an art program). • Current resident of Hamilton (including Ancaster, Dundas, Flamborough, Glanbrook, Stoney Creek, Waterdown) who has lived in Hamilton consecutively for the past two years or longer at the time

Said Carrie Brooks-Joiner, Director of Tourism and Culture, “Artists have much to teach us about our ever-changing world. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Hamilton Community Foundation to commission contemporary works from emerging artists that tell Hamilton’s stories.”