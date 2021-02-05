New cases, hospitalizations drop in Hamilton
Hamilton’s COVID count continues on its downward trajectory with 46 new cases reported today and two deaths. There were no new outbreaks reported but in the existing outbreaks Canada Bread had four more cases bringing the total number of workers testing positive to 38. Hamilton Public Health has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 case connected with the Mohawk College Stoney Creek Campus. The student involved last attended classes on February 2, 2021. All entry and safety protocols were followed while on campus. The student and Mohawk College have been cooperating with Public Health officials in relation to this case. All cleaning protocols have been followed in order to maintain a safe learning and work environment. There were two more cases reported at Macassa Lodge. Hospitalizations dipped below 100 to 99 –the first time in weeks that hospitalizations were below 100.
There were 66 new cases in Hamilton –in part because of a large outbreak at the Amica in Georgetown where the total number of new cases rose by 18 and now stands at 35. There were 23 cases in Milton, 22 in Halton Hills, 12 in Burlington and nine in Oakville.
Ontario
Ontario is reporting 1,670 cases of COVID19 and 45 deaths. Over 62,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 667 new cases in Toronto, 317 in Peel, 125 in York Region and 100 in Halton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 362,749 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continue on a downward trend, sitting currently at 1043 cases. Two weeks ago there were 1501 patients in Ontario hospitals.