Missing Person Gerri Lynn LEE
Hamilton Police Service is requesting the assistance of the public in locating 52-year-old Gerri Lynn LEE of Nanticoke.
Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing.
Gerri Lynn was last seen at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 when she left a family residence located in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Queenston Road in Hamilton. Gerri Lynn was on foot.
Gerri Lynn is described as a 5’8, indigenous with short dark hair, hazel eyes and a heavy build. Gerri Lynn wears round, blue framed glasses and was dressed in a black bomber style jacket, black and grey Nike sweatpants and black running shoes with white soles.
If you locate Gerri Lynn or if you know where she can be located, please contact the on duty Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963 or 911.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.