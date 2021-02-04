Milton reports 67 new COVID cases: Hamilton two-day average 37.5 cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases but adds that due to a reporting issue yesterday, Wednesdays numbers were understated and todays are overstated. The two-day average was 37.5 cases. There are continued new cases reported in outbreak areas. St Josephs Alternate Health Facility downtown added eight new cases . Juravinski Hospital Unit E2 added six. Canada Bread added four bringing the total to 34 staff testing positive. Hospitalization continue to trend downwards and now sit at 100.
Halton Public Health reported 84 new COVID cases—11 of them at Amica in Georgetown, and five deaths. Milton reported 67 new cases, Burlington 9, Halton Hills five and Oakville three
Ontario is reporting 1,563 cases of #COVID19 and 88 deaths—the highest death count in weeks. Nearly 64,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 584 new cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel and 132 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 355,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. ICU cases declined by 13 to 323.