The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Milton reports 67 new COVID cases: Hamilton two-day average 37.5 cases
The Bay Observer

The Bay Observer

 

Milton reports 67 new COVID cases: Hamilton two-day average 37.5 cases

John Best
by
February 4, 2021
John Best

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases but adds that due to a reporting issue yesterday, Wednesdays numbers were understated and todays are overstated. The two-day average was 37.5 cases. There are continued new cases reported in outbreak areas. St Josephs Alternate Health Facility downtown added eight  new cases . Juravinski Hospital Unit E2 added six. Canada Bread added four bringing the total to 34 staff testing positive. Hospitalization continue to trend downwards and now sit at 100.

Halton Public Health reported 84 new COVID cases—11 of them at Amica in Georgetown, and five deaths. Milton reported 67 new cases, Burlington 9, Halton Hills five and Oakville three

Ontario is reporting 1,563 cases of #COVID19 and 88 deaths—the highest death count in weeks. Nearly 64,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 584 new cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel and 132 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 355,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. ICU cases declined by 13 to 323.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top