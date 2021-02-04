General trend to lower COVID cases as reporting glitches continue
Ontario is reporting 1,563 cases of #COVID19 and 88 deaths—the highest death count in weeks. Nearly 64,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 584 new cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel and 132 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 355,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. ICU cases declined by 13 to 323.
Hamilton reporting problems
Hamilton Public Health reported only four new COVID cases Wednesday with the explanation, “due to a delay in the uploading of new cases into CCM on February 2, 2021, cases reported by Hamilton Public Health Services on February 3, 2021 are under-representative of the true case count. Cases reported on February 4, 2021 will be over-representative to correct the issue.” There were also four deaths reported. Hospitalizations decreased by four to 105.
Halton Public Health reported 56 new COVID cases –17 in Halton Hills where the outbreak at Amica Georgetown increased by four cases to six; 13 in Burlington, 15 in Oakville and 11 in Milton. Hospitalizations decreased by four to 46.