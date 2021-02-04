Don Graves Mystery Reviews: One Good and Deadly Deed by Dudley Lynch

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

A police procedural with more than a few twists and curves. Chief Luke McWhorter is both a Chief in small town Flagler Texas as well a PhD vicar.

Flagler is chocked full of activity: experimental science labs, universities, religious colleges, loads of Mexican – Chinese food emporiums and crime.

Two pilots are found brutally murdered in a small transport airport chewed up by a propeller. The Chief also has a girl friend, a local FBI agent doing under-cover work and a faithful deputy, Charles Del Emma, known as Chuck.

What’s at stake beside 2 chewed up pilots? A missing 4,000 year old mummy destined for a spot in a new Disney style entertainment centre.

E.C. Press strikes gold with Dudley Lynch. The writing paces like a page turner you can’t put down. There’s a real feel touch to the town, its characters and the energy. The plot flies like an airplane and finally lands with a crafty and superb ending. Need a change during Covid. “One Good and Deadly Deed” delivers like they do in Texas.

A new addition: WHAT’S ON THE SHELF AT BPL?

If you’re like me I’ve always taken my library for granted. Hours are good, the mystery shelves carry an excellent selection for those of us craving a good murder. Every title from Louise Penny to Agatha Christie to Alan Hunter. Covid doesn’t stop these librarians and their reader centred service. As most book launches are on hold I decided to challenge the shelves with a quest for history-mysteries from Victorian/Edwardian and earlier novels. What a haul! Conor Brady, an Irish copper during the Irish rebellion mess. Will Thomas with one of most successful Sherlock Holmes type PI with Barker, at the lower end of London’s Thames River and Llewellyn a well educated, ex-con assistant. The setting becomes a vital part of an history-mystery and author, Thomas puts you right in the pub. My final choice is Tessa Harris a late 1700’s setting featuring an anatomist from the colonies just as England is moving from witches and cruel landlords to science based evidence. Just about the best thing to happen to me during Covid. Get your library number, check out the extensive on-line book shelves, reserve what triggers your imagination and have it delivered to you local branch.

I’m close to the Aldershot branch and service couldn’t be better. And the BPL even reversed their choice to mix mysteries within fiction and the mystery shelves are alive again.

Don Graves. Book reviewer.