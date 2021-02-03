Improving COVID case count in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 1,172 cases of COVID19 but also reported 67 new deaths. Over 52,400 tests were completed. The province reported less that 800 new cases yesterday but attributed the drop to a transition in local counting procedures to conform to the Ministry counting procedure. Health officials said the transition could affect reporting for the next few days. The number of recovered cases continues to exceed new cases. In the past two weeks the recovery rate has increased from 88 percent to 91.5 percent. Locally, there are 444 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel and 110 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 348,331 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations now stand at 1066—down significantly from the 1501 reported two weeks ago. ICU cases have not dropped as precipitously but at 336 are about 15 percent below the total in intensive care two weeks ago.
Hamilton showed fewer cases
There was a further drop in the number of new COVID cases reported by Hamilton Public Health with 48 positive tests. Hospitalizations remained at 109. Hamilton’s seven-day average for new COVID cases is now at 65. There were four deaths reported in the last 24 hours—three of them in long term care settings. In the outbreak locations there were six new cases at the Juravinski Unit E2, six more cases at Canada Bread on Nebo Road, four more cases at the HHS alternate Health Facility 2nd floor, three at the St. Joes facility on the sixth floor of the same building and one new case at the Downtown family YMCA.
Halton’s case count dropped to 29—14 in Milton, 13 in Oakville, two in Halton Hills and zero cases in Burlington for the first time in months. Halton reported two new deaths.