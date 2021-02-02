Nude picture extortion scam leads to child porn charges in Burlington

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

A nude picture scam has placed a 25-year-old Oakville man in a heap of trouble. In the summer of 2020, the Halton Regional Police learned of an online extortion scam when two separate victims reported being contacted over social media. The victims were asked to send a nude image in exchange for money. The suspect indicated the image would only be viewed for a few seconds before being deleted.

Attempted extortion

After receiving the image the suspect was able to save a copy and threatened to distribute it unless additional images were sent. No money was exchanged.

The suspect ultimately distributed the images without the consent of the victims and in one case the victim was under the age of 18.

Arrested and charged

On January 28, 2021, the suspect, Nathan Haslett (25) of Oakville was arrested and charged with the following:

Extortion (3 counts)

Distribution of Intimate Image Without Consent (5 counts)

Distribution of Child Pornography (4 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (3 counts)

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who had contact with the online identity of “Jason Tottersmith” and/or Instagram account “jay.totts” or Snapchat account of “jtottersmith” to contact police.

Police want to remind the public of the following:

All images shared over the internet can be saved without your knowledge.

Never send images to unknown persons over the internet.

Increase all privacy and security settings to all of your social media accounts.

For additional internet safety tips, please visit https://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/

Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Acting Detective Stephane Verreault of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2260

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.