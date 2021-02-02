New local COVID case counts continue to drop: no new cases in Burlington
There was a further drop in the number of new COVID cases reported by Hamilton Public Health with 48 positive tests. Hospitalizations remained at 109. Hamilton’s seven-day average for new COVID cases is now at 65. There were four deaths reported in the last 24 hours—three of them in long term care settings. In the outbreak locations there were six new cases at the Juravinski Unit E2, six more cases at Canada Bread on Nebo Road, four more cases at the HHS alternate Health Facility 2nd floor, three at the St. Joes facility on the sixth floor of the same building and one new case at the Downtown family YMCA.
Burlington had no new cases
Halton’s case count dropped to 29—14 in Milton, 13 in Oakville, two in Halton Hills and zero cases in Burlington for the first time in months. Halton reported two new deaths.
Ontario
Ontario public health reported only 745 new COVID cases today but were quick to add that the number under-counts Toronto, as local Health units migrate to the provincial system. Since the pandemic began, local health units have been using a counting system that has a different cut– off time than the provincial system with somewhat confusing results. In recent weeks there has been a move to get all public health units’ reporting in sync with the provincial system. Public Health Ontario says there could be more anomalies this week. There were only 28000 tests reported and 14 deaths,.