Male Charged for being in Possession of Explosive Device
Limeridge Mall and Upper Wentworth were shut down for several hours Monday as police safely took a male into custody who was in possession of an explosive device.
On Monday, February 1, 2021, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Hamilton Police received information about a male in crisis, in the parking lot of Lime Ridge Mall, located at 999 Upper Wentworth Street. Officers quickly responded and identified a parked vehicle with a lone male occupant. The area was secured and police began communications.
Explosive device disabled
Moments before 8:00 a.m., the man suddenly attempted to leave the parking lot striking police vehicles and barricades. His vehicle was contained by police as it entered Upper Wentworth Street. He was safely taken into custody without injury to anyone involved. When police searched the car they found the explosive device. The Emergency Response Unit attended the scene, and de-fused the bomb.
More evidence found
Police then went to a house near Concession Street and Upper Sherman Avenue. The residence was secured and a search warrant application was submitted to the court system. Upon receiving authorization, officers entered the residence and recovered additional evidence related to the suspicious device.
The male was transported to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.
A 44-year-old Hamilton man was charged with being in possession of an explosive deceive. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Wentworth Street was reopened shortly before 3:00 p.m. after investigators finished processing the scene.