MacNab Street death is Hamilton’s first homicide of 2021
Hamilton Police confirm the City’s first homicide of 2021 after a 35-year-old male was located deceased in a MacNab Street apartment.
On Monday, February 1, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., were called to an apartment above the Happy Hour tavern 94 MacNab Street North in downtown Hamilton. The landlord had checked the apartment and found the man showing no signs of life. The nature of the death was immediately suspicious and the Major Crime Unit was contacted to investigate. Hamilton Police Forensics Services attended the address and processed the scene.
Det. Sgt Steve Bereziuk told reporters it was an obvious homicide, although he declined to provide the cause of death. He did say the man was known to police.
Detectives remain on scene and a post-mortem was scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Tuesday.
Currently, there are no witnesses to this murder and the Major Crime Unit continues to investigate throughout the day.
Surveillance video sought
Officers will be in the area canvassing for video. Investigators are asking the public for their assistance in locating any video surveillance dating back to Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Investigators do not believe the victim was murdered in the last 24 hours.
Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com