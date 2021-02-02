Glitch in Provincial COVID reporting
Ontario public health reported only 745 new COVID cases today but were quick to add that the number under-counts Toronto, as local Health units migrate to the provincial system. Since the pandemic began, local health units have been using a counting system that has a different cut– off time than the provincial system with somewhat confusing results. In recent weeks there has been a move to get all public health units’ reporting in sync with the provincial system. Public Health Ontario says there could be more anomalies this week. There were only 28000 tests reported and 14 deaths,.
Hamilton
For the second straight day Hamilton Public Health reported the lowest daily case count since November with 55 positive tests. Hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 109. Hamilton’s seven-day average for new COVID cases is now at 67. There were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Halton
Halton reported 57 new cases—26 in Milton, 13 in Burlington, 10 in Halton Hills and eight in Oakville. There were no new deaths reported in Halton