Why you need to test your home’s radon levels

The COVID-19 pandemic is shaping our lives in countless ways. For many of us, it’s meant spending more time at home this past year than ever before.

Even as we stay inside to keep ourselves and our family safe from COVID, clocking so many hours at home means we may be unwittingly exposing ourselves to another danger: radon gas.

What is Radon?

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from uranium in the ground. You can’t see it or smell it, but it’s there. Whether your home is newly built or has been around for centuries it has some radon gas in it, the question is how much?

Long-term exposure to high levels of radon gas increases your risk of developing lung cancer. In fact, it’s the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, and in Canada it’s estimated that more than 3000 deaths a year are from radon-induced lung cancer.

The only way to know the radon level in your home is to do a simple and inexpensive test. Testing can be done by purchasing a do-it-yourself test kit or hire a certified measurement professional.

If you do have a high level of radon it can be easily fixed. Radon reduction techniques are safe, effective and have a reasonable cost. A radon mitigation system can be installed in less than a day and in most homes will reduce the radon level by more than 80 per cent for about the same cost as other common home repairs such as replacing the furnace or air conditioner.

While you keep safe from COVID-19, don’t expose yourself to other hazards. Find more information at canada.ca/radon.