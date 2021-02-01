New outbreak at Hamilton’s Grace Villa
Just days after the COVID outbreak at Grace Villa was declared over, There was a new outbreak at the facility–so far affecting one staff member only. For the second straight day Hamilton Public Health reported the lowest daily case count since November with 55 positive tests. Hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 109. Hamilton’s seven-day average for new COVID cases is now at 67. There were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Halton
Halton reported 57 new cases—26 in Milton, 13 in Burlington, 10 in Halton Hills and eight in Oakville. There were no new deaths reported in Halton.
Ontario
Ontario is reporting 1,969 cases of COVID19 and 36 deaths. Nearly 30,400 tests were completed the lowest number of tests in a week.. Locally, there are 886 new cases in Toronto, 330 in Peel and 128 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 341,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.