Ontario reports another sub-2,000 COVID day but testing was low
Ontario is reporting 1,969 cases of COVID19 and 36 deaths. Nearly 30,400 tests were completed the lowest number of tests in a week.. Locally, there are 886 new cases in Toronto, 330 in Peel and 128 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 341,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton Public Health reports 60 new COVID cases today and two deaths. The seven-day average of new COVID cases in Hamilton is 70. COVID-related deaths in Hamilton now stands at 250. There were no new outbreaks reported Sunday, but there were four more cases in the outbreak at the Canada Bread plant on Nebo road with 19 staff members now testing positive. There were three more cases reported at Macassa Lodge, bringing the total to 42—27 residents and 15 staff.
Halton region reported 54 new COVID cases. Milton reported 18 cases, Oakville 17, Burlington 11, and Halton Hills eight. The outbreak at Mount Nemo Christian long-term care home now has a total of 52 confirmed cases of the illness, up from 44.