Have your say on Burlington Mountainside Pool renewal
The City of Burlington is planning a future revitalization of Mountainside Pool which has been a popular community outdoor pool for more than 50 years. The renewal project is anticipated to begin after the 2021 summer swim season. The pool will remain open for use this summer, pending public health and provincial COVID-19 direction.
The City is inviting and encouraging all families and individuals who use the pool to take the online survey to help guide with the style and themes of the following amenities and features planned for the new pool. The survey is open until Feb. 19, 2021, and can be accessed here. Styles and themes of amenities in the survey include:
• Pool water spray features
• Climbing wall
• Water slide
• Shade structures
It is hoped the revitalization will create an attractive, fun, active and welcoming multi-use outdoor swimming pool, that invites the community to participate and experience swimming and water play while encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.
Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2021, with completion expected in the spring of 2022.
About Mountainside Outdoor Pool
Mountainside Outdoor Pool and Splash Park (2205 Mount Forest Dr.) is an important community hub and aquatic recreation destination in the Mountainside neighbourhood. The pool is well used and serves on average 27,000 participants in a wide variety of activities including recreational swimming, lap swimming and learn to swim lessons each summer.
Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation, Community and Culture commented on the plans. “Mountainside Outdoor Pool is over 50-years old and has served the community and the city very well. It’s now time to revitalize it and make the needed upgrades, repairs and updates so it can be a community activity hub for another 50-years. By starting the construction in the fall, we can ensure people have another opportunity for healthy, active recreational swimming this summer, and weather and construction permitting, have it open for the 2022 outdoor swimming season.”